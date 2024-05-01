Cooperation on biomass and food security will top the agenda when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with his Brazilian and Paraguayan counterparts later this week in his first visit to South America since he took office.

Underscoring the administration’s commitment to the Global South, Kishida will seek to deepen bilateral cooperation on a set of issues of critical importance to Tokyo — namely energy and investment in climate technology.

Business leaders from roughly 40 Japanese companies will travel with the delegation to Brazil in a bid to reaffirm national interests in a region with traditionally close ties to Japan and counter China’s growing presence.