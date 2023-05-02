FIFA is threatening not to televise the Women’s World Cup in five major European countries unless broadcasters pay more for the media rights.

The offers from broadcasters in the “Big 5” European nations — Italy, Germany, France, the U.K. and Spain — “are still very disappointing and simply not acceptable,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement on the website of soccer’s global governing body. “Should the offers continue not to be fair, we will be forced not to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup into the ‘Big 5’ European countries.”

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand from July. It comes at a time when women’s sports have been smashing attendance and viewing records after surging in popularity.