Formula One’s new standalone sprint format had its fans on Saturday, but Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen was not among them.

“Just scrap the whole thing,” he said after finishing third in the 100-kilometer race, the first of six scheduled for 2023’s record 23-round season.

“I think it’s just important to go back to what we have, and make sure that every team can fight for a win, that’s what we have to try and aim for and (not) try to implement all this kind of artificial excitement.