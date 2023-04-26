A Russian tennis player was refused boarding to a flight operated by Polish flag carrier LOT, the airline confirmed on Tuesday, in an incident that drew an angry response from the athlete on social media.

Tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko said on Monday she was refused boarding to a LOT flight in Cairo, with German airline Lufthansa then also refusing to sell her a ticket.

“I slept at the airport, I was treated like a third class citizen (because of my nationality), spent a few thousand euro,” Diatchenko wrote. The 32-year old said she had been attempting to travel to a tournament in Corsica, Spain, via Warsaw and Nice.