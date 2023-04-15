The WTA’s decision to end its China boycott over concerns about Peng Shuai will generate much-needed revenue for the women’s tennis tour and provide more financial opportunities for players, Britain’s Anne Keothavong said.

Former player Keothavong, now captain of Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup team, said she hoped Peng was safe but that ultimately “tennis is a business.”

The governing body of the women’s game suspended tournaments in China after former doubles No. 1 Peng stated in a now deleted 2021 social media post that a senior former Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her.