Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio struck for Real Madrid as the Spanish giant dominated 10-man Chelsea and opened up a 2-0 lead in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The record 14-time winner and reigning champion eased to a comfortable win against Frank Lampard’s side, which had Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half for pulling down Rodrygo Goes as he ran through on goal.

Benzema netted from close range after 21 minutes, when Kepa Arrizabalaga tipped a Vinicius Junior effort into his path.