A young men’s curling team operating in tandem with Japan’s Beijing Olympic women’s silver medal-winning club Loco Solare has set a goal of reaching the medals podium at the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The team of four college students grew up together in the small northern Japan town of Kitami, Hokkaido, a curling hotspot. This month their team was officially named “Loco Drago,” which combines “Loco” with the Italian translation of “dragon.”

“I feel some pressure to include ‘Loco’ for our team name,” skip Takumi Maeda said, referring to the popular women’s team. “But we’ll try to get better with this new feeling.”