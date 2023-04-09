Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo netted his sixth goal of the La Liga campaign in a 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday, setting the single-season scoring record for a Japanese player in Spain’s top flight.

The Samurai Blue attacker hit Sociedad’s second against visiting Getafe at Reale Arena to break the previous scoring mark set by former Japan international Takashi Inui for Eibar in 2017-18.

Mikel Oyarzabal nodded home in first-half stoppage time to give La Real the lead before Kubo capped a fine attack down the left on the hour mark by tapping in Mikel Merino’s cross.