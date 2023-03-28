Kaori Sakamoto, fresh off her second consecutive world title last week, will captain Japan in the six-nation World Team Trophy figure skating competition to be held from April 13 in Tokyo.

Shoma Uno, also a two-time world champion, and Ryuichi Kihara and Riku Miura, who together won Japan’s maiden pairs title at the world championships in Saitama, are among those who will join Sakamoto, according to the team named Monday.

Japan will bid to win for the first time in three World Team meets against rivals such as the United States and Canada.