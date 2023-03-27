Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James returned from a four-week injury absence on Sunday, revealing after the team’s loss to the Chicago Bulls he had torn a tendon in his right foot.

James scored 19 points off the bench — just his second game as a reserve during his 20-year NBA career — but the Lakers fell 118-108 against an energized Bulls team.

The 38-year-old star, who became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last month, revealed the severity of the injury in postgame comments to reporters, saying two doctors recommended surgery.