Los Angeles – Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James returned from a four-week injury absence on Sunday, revealing after the team’s loss to the Chicago Bulls he had torn a tendon in his right foot.
James scored 19 points off the bench — just his second game as a reserve during his 20-year NBA career — but the Lakers fell 118-108 against an energized Bulls team.
The 38-year-old star, who became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last month, revealed the severity of the injury in postgame comments to reporters, saying two doctors recommended surgery.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.