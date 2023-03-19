Trea Turner slugged a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning as the United States defeated Venezuela 9-7 in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals on Saturday night in Miami.
Team USA will play Cuba in a semifinal game on Sunday night in Miami.
“I tried to not do too much,” Turner said. “Wait for a pitch in the middle of the plate and get the barrel on it.”
