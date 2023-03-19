  • U.S. shortstop Trea Turner reacts after hitting a grand slam against Venezuela during the eighth inning of their World Baseball Classic quarterfinal in Miami on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. shortstop Trea Turner reacts after hitting a grand slam against Venezuela during the eighth inning of their World Baseball Classic quarterfinal in Miami on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

Trea Turner slugged a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning as the United States defeated Venezuela 9-7 in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals on Saturday night in Miami.

Team USA will play Cuba in a semifinal game on Sunday night in Miami.

“I tried to not do too much,” Turner said. “Wait for a pitch in the middle of the plate and get the barrel on it.”

