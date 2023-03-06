World champion Max Verstappen claimed his first season-opening victory and his first at the Sakhir circuit when he led Sergio Perez home in a dominant Red Bull 1-2 finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The two-time defending world champion led from start to finish — aside from his pit stops — to establish himself as a strong favorite for a third consecutive drivers’ crown this year.

It was his first win in the Gulf state in his 10th attempt.