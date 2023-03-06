Sakhir, Bahrain – World champion Max Verstappen claimed his first season-opening victory and his first at the Sakhir circuit when he led Sergio Perez home in a dominant Red Bull 1-2 finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.
The two-time defending world champion led from start to finish — aside from his pit stops — to establish himself as a strong favorite for a third consecutive drivers’ crown this year.
It was his first win in the Gulf state in his 10th attempt.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.