Sakhir, Bahrain – Lewis Hamilton admitted Thursday that he expects to struggle again in the early this season, but hit back at observers who have suggested Mercedes’ lack of pace is the reason he has not signed a new contract.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, the 38-year-old seven-time world champion conceded that Mercedes is “not where we want to be.”
“On a positive note, not having any bouncing is a huge plus,” he added.
