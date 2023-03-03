Los Angeles – LeBron James will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to a right foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers said Thursday.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer left the arena with a limp after Sunday’s 111-108 win against the Dallas Mavericks and the team said a medical examination revealed a tendon injury.
“LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. James will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks,” the team said in a statement.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.