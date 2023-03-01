  • Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels against the Athletics during a spring training game in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels against the Athletics during a spring training game in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

MESA, Arizona – Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani threw 2⅓ scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics in his lone spring training tuneup Tuesday before playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Ohtani did not allow a hit while striking out two and walking two in the Angels’ 11-5 win over the Athletics. Japanese compatriot Shintaro Fujinami made his spring debut for Oakland in the game in Mesa, Arizona, pitching two scoreless innings.

Both men were first-round picks in the 2012 Nippon Professional Baseball draft, with Ohtani acquired by the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and Fujinami by the Hanshin Tigers.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW