MESA, Arizona – Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani threw 2⅓ scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics in his lone spring training tuneup Tuesday before playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.
Ohtani did not allow a hit while striking out two and walking two in the Angels’ 11-5 win over the Athletics. Japanese compatriot Shintaro Fujinami made his spring debut for Oakland in the game in Mesa, Arizona, pitching two scoreless innings.
Both men were first-round picks in the 2012 Nippon Professional Baseball draft, with Ohtani acquired by the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and Fujinami by the Hanshin Tigers.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.