The members of the Wales national rugby team have returned to practice full of fight and eager to reverse their recent run of poor results after a tumultuous week, according to coach Warren Gatland.

It has been a difficult few days for all involved in Welsh rugby, especially the players, who contemplated a strike over contract disputes with the Professional Rugby Board, which runs the professional game in Wales, before reaching an 11th hour agreement to play Saturday’s Six Nations match against England.

“I’m just happy things have been sorted,” Gatland told reporters on Thursday. “The guys are good this morning. We had a meeting to announce the team and it was an opportunity to draw a line in the sand and move forward.”