TOMASZOW MAZOWIECKI, Poland – Speedskater Momoka Horikawa surprised the field — and herself — by winning the women’s mass start at a World Cup meet for the first time in her career on Sunday.
Also in the finale of the 2022-23 World Cup tour in the Polish city of Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Miho Takagi came in third in the women’s 1,000 meters, leaving her atop the season standings for the distance.
Takagi, a winner of four medals at last year’s Beijing Olympics, including gold in the 1,000, had already claimed her second consecutive season title in the 1,500 meters.
