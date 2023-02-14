Las Vegas will put its reputation as the world’s party capital on the line next year when the United States’s biggest sporting party comes to Sin City, with everyone predicting a Super Bowl supernova.

While Las Vegas is no stranger to hosting big events, the bar has been set super high and National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell is not betting against it being a huge success.

“I think I would be making a mistake underestimating anything that happens in Vegas and how big it can be,” said Goodell during his state of the league address.