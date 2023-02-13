The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl on Sunday and claim their second NFL title in four seasons.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way in the second half, after aggravating an ankle injury late in the first half, as the Chiefs erased a 10-point halftime deficit to add the title to the one that capped their 2019 season.
