LeBron James added to his amazing legacy by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader on Tuesday, but the debate about whether he or Michael Jordan is the NBA’s all-time greatest player continues to rage on.

James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers and in his 20th NBA campaign at age 38, overtook fellow legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time league scoring crown during Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“To be in the company with such a prominent dominant force as Kareem was, it’s an honor,” James said prior to breaking the mark.