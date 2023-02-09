  • Lakers star LeBron James (right) became the NBA's all-time scoring leader on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Lakers star LeBron James (right) became the NBA's all-time scoring leader on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Los Angeles – LeBron James added to his amazing legacy by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader on Tuesday, but the debate about whether he or Michael Jordan is the NBA’s all-time greatest player continues to rage on.

James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers and in his 20th NBA campaign at age 38, overtook fellow legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time league scoring crown during Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“To be in the company with such a prominent dominant force as Kareem was, it’s an honor,” James said prior to breaking the mark.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW