Eddie Jones returned to his roots on Tuesday for his first formal news conference since being reappointed Wallabies coach and issued a call for the whole of Australian rugby to “roll their sleeves up” and help revitalize the game.

In a message delivered at the school where he was once a pupil and teacher, Jones said the team would do its part by winning the World Cup in France later this year but could not revive the sport alone.

“I reckon we’ve got to draw a line in the sand and where we’ve been and work out where we want to go … then everyone needs to roll their sleeves up,” the 63-year-old told reporters at Matraville Sports High School.