Georgia’s Anastasiia Gubanova was crowned European figure skating champion on Saturday after a memorable performance to the soundtrack of the movie blockbuster “Slumdog Millionaire.”

Despite an error on a triple flip, the 20-year-old triumphed ahead of Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx, who had started as favorite in the absence of Russia’s banned skaters.

“I’m in shock, but the work paid off,” said Gubanova, dressed in a bright outfit to resemble a sari, after winning the free program in Espoo, Finland.