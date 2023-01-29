  • Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova performs her free skate at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova performs her free skate at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Georgia’s Anastasiia Gubanova was crowned European figure skating champion on Saturday after a memorable performance to the soundtrack of the movie blockbuster “Slumdog Millionaire.”

Despite an error on a triple flip, the 20-year-old triumphed ahead of Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx, who had started as favorite in the absence of Russia’s banned skaters.

“I’m in shock, but the work paid off,” said Gubanova, dressed in a bright outfit to resemble a sari, after winning the free program in Espoo, Finland.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW