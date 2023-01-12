  • Bengals fans hold a poster of Bills safety Damar Hamlin before the team's game against the Ravens in Cincinnati on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Bengals fans hold a poster of Bills safety Damar Hamlin before the team's game against the Ravens in Cincinnati on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

The Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital and will continue recovering at home, the Bills said Wednesday, a little over a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game.

The Bills said in a statement that the 24-year-old underwent a “comprehensive medical and neurological evaluation” at a hospital in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday after being transferred there from Cincinnati a day earlier.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician, said in a statement released through the Bills.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW