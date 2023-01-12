The Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital and will continue recovering at home, the Bills said Wednesday, a little over a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game.

The Bills said in a statement that the 24-year-old underwent a “comprehensive medical and neurological evaluation” at a hospital in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday after being transferred there from Cincinnati a day earlier.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician, said in a statement released through the Bills.