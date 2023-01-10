  • Kohei Arihara made just 15 appearances during his time with the Rangers. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Fukuoka – The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks announced the signing Tuesday of free-agent right-hander Kohei Arihara, making his return to Nippon Professional Baseball following a two-year stint with the Texas Rangers.

The 30-year-old is expected to be part of the starting rotation for the 2022 Pacific League runners-up following the departure of their former ace Kodai Senga for the New York Mets.

Arihara, who will wear the No. 17 jersey for the Hawks, will be introduced at a news conference later this month.

