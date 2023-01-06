  • Items are placed outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin is being treated after a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals on Monday. | REUTERS
    Items are placed outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin is being treated after a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals on Monday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Buffalo Bills players and coaches on Thursday praised assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, whose “textbook” administration of CPR to Damar Hamlin on the field when he collapsed on Monday was crucial to saving his life.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Kellington was able to quickly restart his heart and restore the flow of blood to his brain.

“For an assistant to find himself in that position and needing to take the action that he did … is nothing short of amazing,” head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW