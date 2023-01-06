Buffalo Bills players and coaches on Thursday praised assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, whose “textbook” administration of CPR to Damar Hamlin on the field when he collapsed on Monday was crucial to saving his life.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Kellington was able to quickly restart his heart and restore the flow of blood to his brain.

“For an assistant to find himself in that position and needing to take the action that he did … is nothing short of amazing,” head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.