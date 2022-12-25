Kadoma, Osaka Pref. – Reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto won the women’s title at the Japanese national figure skating championships for the second consecutive year and third time overall on Saturday.
Sakamoto performed a near-flawless free skate to score 155.26 points for a total of 233.05 at Towa Pharmaceutical Ractab Dome in Osaka Prefecture. The Beijing Olympic bronze medalist topped both the short and free programs.
With the national title, Sakamoto earned automatic qualification for next March’s world championships in Saitama.
