Lotte Marines flamethrower Roki Sasaki signed Saturday for an estimated ¥80 million ($608,000) for 2023, his fourth year with the Pacific League club.

Sasaki received a raise of ¥50 million from a year earlier, following a season that saw him become the youngest pitcher in Japanese baseball history at 20 years and five months to throw a perfect game.

The right-hander, who turned 21 on Nov. 3, posted a 9-4 win-loss record with a 2.02 ERA and 173 strikeouts, the second most in the league, in 129⅓ innings over 20 starts this year.