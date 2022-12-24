  • Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin salutes the fans after the Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Next up, Wayne Gretzky.

Alex Ovechkin on Friday surpassed Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s career goal-scoring list. With 802 goals, he now trails only the Great One.

Ovechkin moved into second place after scoring two goals in the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

