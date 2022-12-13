Australia will launch a new short-format golf event involving 10 city-based teams that its backers hope will revolutionize the sport and broaden its audience.

The Ultra Golf Championship (UGC) will debut in December 2023, with teams competing over nine holes rather than the usual 18, the PGA Tour of Australasia, which is sanctioning the event, said on Tuesday.

The concept, echoing the rapid-fire Twenty20 format that has shaken up global cricket, was designed by Australian businessman and UGC founder Deke Smith, and will be promoted by the local tour.