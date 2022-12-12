Golfers Minami Katsu and Yuna Nishimura earned U.S. LPGA Tour status for the 2023 season after finishing the Q-Series alone in fifth and tied for 24th, respectively, on Sunday.

South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran finished first during the two-week, eight-round qualifying tournament played across two courses in Alabama with a 29-under 545 total. Yuri Onishi, the only other Japanese in the field, was unable to earn her tour card, finishing well outside the top 45 and ties that qualified.

Katsu, a two-time major tournament winner on the Japan LPGA Tour, shot a bogey-free final round of 6-under 66 to finish five strokes behind the winner.