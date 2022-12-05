Japan captain Maya Yoshida said Sunday his team must not be satisfied with what its has achieved so far at the Qatar World Cup and instead should be aiming to raise the bar higher.

“For Japanese soccer to go one level higher, we must become a team that consistently gets past the group stage,” he said at the Japan training base in Doha a day ahead of a sudden death round of 16 game against Croatia.

“We’ve reached the round of 16 at successive World Cups for the first time. But I always say, we should not be satisfied with this result. We should create a new page in history.”