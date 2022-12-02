  • Stephanie Frappart became the first women to serve as a referee for a match during a men's World Cup on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Stephanie Frappart became the first women to serve as a referee for a match during a men's World Cup on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

AL KHOR, Qatar – France’s Stephanie Frappart made history when she became the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup match during a Group E contest between Costa Rica and Germany on Thursday.

Frappart, 38, led the first all-female refereeing team in a men’s World Cup in the game at Al Bayt Stadium alongside assistants Neuza Back from Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz.

It was yet another achievement in Frappart’s illustrious career, which began with her officiating youth games at the age of 13 in Herblay-sur-Seine, northwest of Paris, where she grew up.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW