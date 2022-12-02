France’s Stephanie Frappart made history when she became the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup match during a Group E contest between Costa Rica and Germany on Thursday.

Frappart, 38, led the first all-female refereeing team in a men’s World Cup in the game at Al Bayt Stadium alongside assistants Neuza Back from Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz.

It was yet another achievement in Frappart’s illustrious career, which began with her officiating youth games at the age of 13 in Herblay-sur-Seine, northwest of Paris, where she grew up.