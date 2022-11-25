  • Takayasu (right) throws down Oho on Day 13 of the Kyushu Basho in Fukuoka on Friday. | KYODO
    Takayasu (right) throws down Oho on Day 13 of the Kyushu Basho in Fukuoka on Friday. | KYODO

Fukuoka – Top-ranked maegashira Takayasu grabbed the outright lead at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday with a helping hand from ozeki Takakeisho.

Takayasu defeated one of his overnight co-leaders, No. 13 Oho, before Takakeisho took care of the other, sekiwake Hoshoryu, on Day 13 at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

A former ozeki, Takayasu (11-2), is bidding for his maiden Emperor’s Cup at the 15-day tournament after coming close in September and March.

