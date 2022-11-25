Fukuoka – Top-ranked maegashira Takayasu grabbed the outright lead at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday with a helping hand from ozeki Takakeisho.
Takayasu defeated one of his overnight co-leaders, No. 13 Oho, before Takakeisho took care of the other, sekiwake Hoshoryu, on Day 13 at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.
A former ozeki, Takayasu (11-2), is bidding for his maiden Emperor’s Cup at the 15-day tournament after coming close in September and March.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.