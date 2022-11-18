Abu Dhabi – Max Verstappen hit back at what he called “sickening” and “unacceptable” news reports and online threats following his refusal to follow team orders during last Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.
In an angry rejection of the narrative created by the events at Interlagos, where he ignored team orders, the 25-year-old Dutchman made an impassioned response to his critics on Thursday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.