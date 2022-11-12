Sao Paulo – Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of one of his greatest triumphs this weekend hoping to celebrate again by giving Brazil a “home” winner at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the season.
The seven-time world champion was confirmed as an honorary Brazilian citizen this week and promptly declared that he felt “like now I am one of you” — a claim Mercedes hopes helps power him and the team to their first wins of the season.
