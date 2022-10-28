Mexico City – Lewis Hamilton has said he hopes to sign a new multiyear contract with Mercedes and continue racing in Formula One into his forties.
Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion revealed he was in talks with the team about another deal.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.