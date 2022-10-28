  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after his second-place finish at the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 23. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Mexico City – Lewis Hamilton has said he hopes to sign a new multiyear contract with Mercedes and continue racing in Formula One into his forties.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion revealed he was in talks with the team about another deal.

