A significant moment in college sports history will unfold Friday when two men’s soccer teams meet at little Gaelic Park in the New York City borough of the Bronx — not because of the teams involved, but because of who is coaching them.
Kim Wyant is the head coach of New York University, which will host powerhouse University of Chicago, coached by Julianne Sitch. It is believed to be the first NCAA men’s soccer game in which both coaches are women.
