  • Future ōzumo stars Endo (front row, second from right) and Ichinojo (second row, third from left) were among wrestlers who won medals at the 2012 Sumo World Championships in Hong Kong. | JOHN GUNNING
    Future ōzumo stars Endo (front row, second from right) and Ichinojo (second row, third from left) were among wrestlers who won medals at the 2012 Sumo World Championships in Hong Kong. | JOHN GUNNING
  • SHARE

The International Sumo Federation (IFS) and its 28 countries and territories — including new members Romania and Pakistan — had a packed agenda during its annual general meeting, which was held online on Friday.

Items discussed by amateur sumo’s governing body included the controversial incidents that took place at the 2022 World Games, a briefing on the rules of beach sumo and a vote to confirm just the second president in the governing body’s 30-year history.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW