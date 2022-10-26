The International Sumo Federation (IFS) and its 28 countries and territories — including new members Romania and Pakistan — had a packed agenda during its annual general meeting, which was held online on Friday.
Items discussed by amateur sumo’s governing body included the controversial incidents that took place at the 2022 World Games, a briefing on the rules of beach sumo and a vote to confirm just the second president in the governing body’s 30-year history.
