    Samurai Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama will lead the team in four November exhibitions as part of its preparations for next year's World Baseball Classic. | KYODO

Munetaka Murakami, Japan’s youngest batting Triple Crown winner at 22, is a player in the same vein as MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani, according to Japan national baseball team manager Hideki Kuriyama.

Kuriyama, who was Ohtani’s manager in Japan, also expects Roki Sasaki — the country’s youngest perfect game pitcher — to dominate MLB hitters in March’s World Baseball Classic, when the skipper hopes to lean on Japan’s next wave of young talent.

