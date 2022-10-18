Munetaka Murakami, Japan’s youngest batting Triple Crown winner at 22, is a player in the same vein as MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani, according to Japan national baseball team manager Hideki Kuriyama.
Kuriyama, who was Ohtani’s manager in Japan, also expects Roki Sasaki — the country’s youngest perfect game pitcher — to dominate MLB hitters in March’s World Baseball Classic, when the skipper hopes to lean on Japan’s next wave of young talent.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.