  • Brooks Koepka celebrates after winning a LIV Tour event at the Royal Greens Golf Club in Jeddah on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia – Four-time major-winner Brooks Koepka secured the biggest payday of his career with a $4 million playoff win over close friend Peter Uihlein on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf breakaway tour on Sunday.

Koepka’s birdie on the Jeddah Invitational’s third playoff hole cost Uihlein an eye-watering $5.875 million as it denied him the winner’s prize plus $8 million for finishing second in the season standings.

