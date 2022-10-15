  • Shintaro Fujinami has clocked 162 kph with his fastest pitch and was considered the pitching rival of Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani during high school and early in their professional careers. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

The Hanshin Tigers have decided to make flamethrower Shintaro Fujinami available to MLB clubs through the posting system in the offseason, a source at the Central League club said Saturday.

The 28-year-old right-hander had told Hanshin of his desire to move to MLB during the past offseason before making a public announcement in September. Both parties are expected to hold talks in the near future.

