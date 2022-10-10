  • The Hawks' Yuki Yanagita hits a grand slam against Lions pitcher Tatsuya Imai during Game 2 of the Pacific League Climax Series First Stage in Fukuoka on Sunday. | KYODO
    The Hawks' Yuki Yanagita hits a grand slam against Lions pitcher Tatsuya Imai during Game 2 of the Pacific League Climax Series First Stage in Fukuoka on Sunday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Yuki Yanagita, as he so often does, rose to the moment for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

The two-time Pacific League MVP’s latest heroics came with his team trying to finish off the Seibu Lions in Game 2 of the Pacific League Climax Series First Stage on Sunday at PayPay Dome in Fukuoka.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW