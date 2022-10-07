  • Frances Tiafoe hits a shot against Miomir Kecmanovic during their quarterfinal match at the Japan Open on Friday. | REUTERS
    Frances Tiafoe hits a shot against Miomir Kecmanovic during their quarterfinal match at the Japan Open on Friday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Jet-lagged Frances Tiafoe flew into the Japan Open semifinals in straight sets on Friday, clinching each with an ace to beat Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-4.

The fourth-seeded Tiafoe faces unseeded Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in the last four on Saturday in Tokyo.

