Hiroshima – Former slugger Takahiro Arai has been hired to manage the Hiroshima Carp, a top executive with the Central League team said Friday.
An affable 45-year-old former first baseman, Arai will take the reins from Shinji Sasaoka who announced Sunday he is stepping down after three seasons without a postseason appearance.
