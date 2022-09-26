  • Tamawashi speaks during an online news conference on Monday. | KYODO
Tamawashi, the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament winner, vowed to keep defying the odds on Monday after becoming the oldest winner of an Emperor’s Cup at 37 years and 10 months.

The No. 3 maegashira went 13-2 this month at Ryogoku Kokugikan, once again displaying his powerful pushing and thrusting when he gave his closest rival, No. 4 Takayasu, no chance in a title-clinching final-day push-out win on Sunday.

