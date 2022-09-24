  • Roger Federer at fans at the end of his last match on Friday in London. | REUTERS
The last match of Roger Federer’s 24-year professional career was about to begin, and Andy Murray, one of his rivals turned teammates at this Laver Cup in London, kept his advice short and sweet.

“Enjoy it,” Murray said.

