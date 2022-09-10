  • Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will face his former Seahawks teammates in the teams' season opener in Seattle on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The NFL’s schedule-makers like drama. How else to explain quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle falling on the first Monday night of the season?

Wilson, who guided the Seahawks to their lone Super Bowl title, will play his first game for the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field, where he spent his first 10 seasons before an offseason trade.

