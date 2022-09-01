  • Ena Shibahara hits a shot behind partner Asia Muhammad during the first round of the women's doubles event at the U.S. Open on Wednesday. The pair defeated Russia's Varvara Gracheva and Poland's Katarzyna Piter. | KYODO
    Ena Shibahara hits a shot behind partner Asia Muhammad during the first round of the women's doubles event at the U.S. Open on Wednesday. The pair defeated Russia's Varvara Gracheva and Poland's Katarzyna Piter. | KYODO

  KYODO

New York – Ena Shibahara and her American partner Asia Muhammad made a winning start in the women’s doubles at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The ninth-seeded pair beat Russia’s Varvara Gracheva and Poland’s Katarzyna Piter 6-2, 6-1 on the third day of action at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, when Shibahara played in two events and won both.

