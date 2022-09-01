  • Tiger Woods watches from the stands before Serena Williams' match against Anett Kontaveit at the U.S. Open on Wednesday. | REUTERS
New York – Serena Williams credited Tiger Woods on Wednesday as one of the main reasons she was still playing tennis and had the golf great on his feet during her stunning win over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the U.S. Open.

Woods, like Williams considered to be the best ever in his sport, cheered her on from the stands at Flushing Meadows in what is expected to be her final tournament.

