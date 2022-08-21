  • Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after beating Daniil Medvedev in their Cincinnati Open semifinal on Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after beating Daniil Medvedev in their Cincinnati Open semifinal on Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas edged world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7-6), 3-6, 6-3 in an absorbing semifinal at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday to set up a summit clash with Borna Coric after the Croatian’s 6-3, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie.

Tsitsipas saved a set point in the opening tie-break to take the lead, but collapsed in stunning fashion in the second set, falling behind 5-0 before narrowly avoiding a bagel.

